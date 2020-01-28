Unknown suspect in Whitehorse shooting incident still at large, police say

Yukon RCMP say the suspect in a shooting incident last week in Porter Creek is still at large, and they don't know his name.

The suspect — described by police as a black man, about six feet tall — is wanted in connection with what police are calling a targeted attack, related to the illicit drug trade and possibly organized crime.

"We're definitely looking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect," said Supt. Chan Daktari Dara, criminal operations officer in charge of core policing for the Yukon RCMP, at a news briefing on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to the Alaska Highway near Centennial Street and Wann Road on Friday at 12:40 p.m., after people in the area reported hearing gunshots.

Police found an empty Hyundai Sonata with what appeared to be bullet holes. Police later found two men who had been in the vehicle, uninjured.

Police responded on Friday to reports of gunshots heard on the Alaska Highway near Centennial Street and Wann Road, in Porter Creek. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

"We will be pursuing charges of two counts of attempted murder on this investigation," Dara said.

A suspect was reportedly seen fleeing north on the Alaska Highway, in a small SUV. That vehicle has since been found by police in Whitehorse, Dara said.

He didn't say whether the suspect might still be in the city. He said the public is not believed to be at risk.

The shooting incident follows another in the city last month that left one man seriously injured in hospital. Two men are in custody facing attempted murder charges related to that incident.

Dara couldn't say whether the two recent incidents were connected, nor would he say whether organized crime is on the rise in Yukon.

"I can't comment if it's getting worse, but it's definitely present," he said. "If there's a demand for illicit drugs, well, somebody is going to have to sell it.

"Right now, I believe there's a strong market for crack cocaine. And there's certainly other types of drugs too, but crack cocaine seems to be the predominant one for now."

