Whitehorse man's Christmas lights car 'so ugly, it's cute'

A man in Whitehorse got "carried away" covering his vintage car in Christmas lights—and he says it's a hit with the community.

"It really seems to resonate with people, and I think it's kind of because the world's so weird right now," said Doug Eby.

"I get a lot of people saying it's a cute car. I think it's 'cause it's so ugly, it's cute."

He said he and his wife, Michelle, decorated the 1960 Falcon Ranchero with strings of Christmas lights that stretch from the tailpipe, all the way to the headlights.

"It just kind of got carried away," Eby said.

An artificial Christmas tree — yes, also decorated with lights — is erected in the cargo bed.

Doug Eby pictured in his car in Whitehorse on Dec. 7, 2020. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The car is parked at the entrance to the driveway of his home in the Porter Creek neighbourhood.

Eby said it took about six hours last week in a garage to decorate.

The lights are attached to the car with a detachable picture-hanger.

"I'm hoping the paint stays on when we undress it," Eby said with a laugh.

There are battery-powered lights attached to the wheels of the car.

Doug Eby said it took about six hours' worth of work to decorate his car, pictured in Whitehorse on Dec. 7, 2020. (Steve Silva/CBC)

As for why the couple decorated it, Eby said he thought he could use it in a neighbourhood parade of some kind. However, he thinks he missed the parade because he was out of town at the time.

Ultimately, Eby says his wife Michelle was the inspiration.

"The original thing was just to make my girl smile. She likes it," he said.