Whitehorse's Canada Games Centre to reopen next month

The Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse will gradually reopen next month, but exactly what day that will start is still unknown.

The City of Whitehorse's plan was approved by the territory's chief medical officer of health on Friday, says city spokesperson Myles Dolphin.

The Canada Games Centre has been voluntarily closed since March 18 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was not ordered to close by the Yukon government.

The fitness centre, track and the Flexi-hall with the hard surface, not turf, will be the first areas to reopen.

Reopening comes with changes

The Canada Games Centre website says people should arrive ready to train because change rooms will still be closed.

The website says other parts to reopen in Phase 1 include meeting rooms and outdoor fitness classes.

Dolphin says a reopening plan for day camps is still being developed.

"The pool and ice surfaces will not be opening until a future phase," said Dolphin. The website says all summer swimming classes are cancelled and refunds are available.

An indoor soccer game at the Canada Games Centre in Whitehorse. The fitness centre, track and the Flexi-hall with the hard surface, not turf, will be the first areas to reopen. (George Maratos/CBC)

The centre's website says there will be more information coming about the fitness class schedule and memberships.

Dolphin says more information will be available next week.

Multiple cleanings of "high-touch" areas, like door handles and stair railings, are happening every day and while the centre was closed, there was a deep cleaning.

"All sports equipment will be cleaned regularly, but you may want to take extra precautions if playing in small groups and wipe down equipment more frequently," says the website.

There are floor stickers and some activities may have smaller groups to make sure there is physical distancing.

The website also says if you are experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19, if you've been outside the territory or have been in close contact with someone who has travelled or who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, you should not go to the Canada Games Centre.