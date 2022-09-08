'He was always there, always giving': Prominent Whitehorse business owner Chris Sorg has died

A prominent Whitehorse businessman has died.

Chris Sorg was best known as the owner of Mac's Fireweed Books and Murdoch's Gems, on Main Street, and it led him to be a voice for Whitehorse downtown shopping. He died last week at age 68.

He had been dealing with health issues for some time, including cancer.

In addition to his many business dealings, Sorg was the secretary-treasurer of the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Society, which oversees management of the Kwanlin Dun Cultural Centre.

Sorg's passing was brought up in a city council meeting recently.

Mayor Laura Cabott said a few words about Sorg at the start of Tuesday night's Whitehorse city council meeting.

"On a sad note, I do want to share with the citizens of Whitehorse and as well as the Yukon. I want to recognize the recent passing of Chris Sorg," Cabott said

"If you ever spent any time on Main Street and Dawson in a coffee shop, city council meetings, at the Chamber [of Commerce] meeting, you will have met the Chris Sorg. Chris was extremely passionate about this city. He always had advice and passed it on in a very positive way."

Cabott said Sorg was like the "unofficial mayor" of Whitehorse.

"[I] really just want to recognize everything that Chris has done for the city, for this community, for the Yukon as a whole, and offer our condolences on behalf of the City of Whitehorse to Chris's family and friends."

'So warm and friendly'

Rick Karp, a writer, former president of Whitehorse Chamber of Commerce and a personal friend, said Sorg never put his own interests first.

"He was always there, always giving, you know he would never ask 'What's in it for me?' He was always giving to other people and never wanting the spotlight," Karp said, adding he is not speaking on behalf of Sorg's family.

Karp said he remembers how Sorg helped him choose the cover of his first book.

"I often remember now walking by Mac's Fireweed Books, and just you look in the windows and all of these local authors that he supported," Karp said.

Karp said Sorg cared about all the businesses on Main Street and was always trying to help out.

"He was always behind the scenes and so warm and friendly," Karp said.

"And if there were any issues like the parking issues, he would always suggest solutions, ways to participate, to help. An amazing person, absolutely amazing person and a huge loss to Whitehorse."

Karp said, in a way, Sorg was "way ahead of his time," and it showed in "how he dealt with people, how he cared about people."

"And that's, you know, that's a legacy."