Truck driver charged after hitting school bus on Alaska Highway
The truck failed to stop as the school bus waited to pick up a child just south of Whitehorse, RCMP say. The truck clipped the bus, causing minor damage.
School bus was waiting for a child to board when a truck clipped its rear Wednesday morning
A transport truck driver has been charged in Yukon, after clipping the rear of a school bus as it waited for a child to board.
RCMP say the collision happened around 8:15 a.m. Wednesday on the Alaska Highway south of Whitehorse.
According to police, the bus was stopped on the side of the highway with all of its lights and flashers on.
The truck failed to stop and swerved to avoid the bus but hit the back of the vehicle, causing minor damage to both vehicles.
RCMP say one child was checked by emergency personnel at the site. The child was then allowed to get back on the bus.
The bus then continued its regular route.
No other injuries were reported.
The truck driver was charged with failing to stop for a school bus.
