Whitehorse's Mount McIntyre rec centre bridge damaged, closed until further notice

The Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre Bailey bridge in Whitehorse is closed until further notice after it was struck and damaged by a vehicle's elevated load.

On July 16, a waste disposal truck drove under the bridge with its bin raised high enough to strike the bridge, which has about four metres of safe clearance underneath.

City engineers examined the metal bridge spanning Sumanik Drive and determined that the damage to the bridge's deck, railings and support structures left it unsafe for use.

A post on the City of Whitehorse's website on Monday said the bridge is closed until a "detailed engineering inspection of the bridge can be undertaken."

Myles Dolphin, manager of communications for the city, said motorists can still drive under the bridge, but they will have to use alternate routes to access the trail system on the southwest side of the recreation centre.

The Mount McIntyre Recreation Centre is home to Tennis Yukon, the Whitehorse Curling Club and the Whitehorse Cross Country Ski Club.

Dolphin said the vehicle that struck the bridge was not a City of Whitehorse vehicle.