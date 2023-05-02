Content
Police arrest suspect related to Whitehorse break-in

RCMP have arrested a suspect who allegedly tried breaking into a residence in Whitehorse's Whistle Bend neighbourhood with a firearm on April 12.

Photo shows a sign saying Whistle Bend, with houses in the back.
The Whistle Bend neighbourhood in Whitehorse, pictured here on April 14. (Virginie Ann/CBC)

Whitehorse RCMP have arrested one person related to an attempted break-in at a home in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood earlier this month.

Police have not released the name of the suspect but say the person is in custody. 

On Apr. 12, RCMP received a call about an apparent armed break-in in progress. 

"The caller reported that they could observe on home surveillance cameras a person who appeared to be carrying a firearm and attempting to enter a home," reads a police news release. 

Police say more details will be released after charges are filed in court. 

