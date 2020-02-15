Whitehorse organization accepting entries for condom case design

A health and wellness organization in Whitehorse is now accepting entries in its design contest for future condom cases.

Blood Ties Four Directions Centre helps people in need and provides support and education related to HIV/AIDS and Hepatitis C. That includes providing condoms.

Many of those condoms are stored in thin cardboard cases that help protect the rubber sheath, according to Sarah Haalboom, rural partnership co-ordinator at the organization.

She said Blood Ties is looking for Yukon-related designs for these cases, such as animals that inhabit the territory, the northern lights, or "a witty one-liner."

"We're really trying to promote safer sex, and encourage people to have that conversation about using condoms, and to make it a more open conversation so people don't have to feel as embarrassed," Haalboom said.

A couple of Blood Ties Four Directions Centre's current condom case designs. (Steve Silva/CBC)

The contest is open to Yukon residents aged 27 and younger.

"We're really always trying to reach out to that population because we do know that younger folks tend to have higher rates of sexually-transmitted infections," Haalboom said.

The designs have to be "sex positive," a phrase which means celebrating all sexualities, she explained.

Four designs will be chosen, and winners will get a gift card, a hoodie — "and lots of condoms."

The contest wraps up on March 13.