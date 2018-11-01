New rules at Whitehorse Bingo nights, after tempers flare over seats

The Whitehorse Elks Lodge has taken action, in an effort to crack down on fighting over seats at Bingo night.

The organization issued a new policy last month banning players from saving more than two seats at Bingo. It follows complaints of verbal abuse and physical aggression.

In the past, pink, blue, and green Bingo dabbers would line tables to indicate to other veteran Bingo-goers that the spots were reserved.

That caused some controversy.

One regular Bingo player describes how one time, 15 minutes before a game started, she needed a seat and so moved some strategically-placed dabbers.

Bingo dabbers — good for playing the game, or saving seats. (CBC File Photo)

"I sat down, and this person came flying over to me and called me a f--ing ugly b---h," the woman recalled.

She says the other woman told her she was saving seats for her friends.

"I got smart back and said, 'I didn't know you had that many friends?'" she said. "And I said, 'I may be an f--ing b---h, but I'm not ugly, so you look in the mirror.'"

Complaints of swearing, aggressive behaviour

Yukon's Professional Licensing and Regulatory Affairs confirms it received a number of complaints from regular Bingo-goers.

In January, the Lodge received a letter from government office, saying it received complaints of swearing and aggressive physical behaviour.

The Elks Lodge made an announcement condemning the behaviour, last winter. But last month, the Lodge received a second letter from the government, about new complaints.

That's when the Lodge wrote the policy only allowing players to save only two seats, directly beside or across from their own seat.

Still, some at the Elks Lodge think the problem was overblown.

"I feel like this is a reaction to a couple of people, and not in general a problem," said Barbara Evans, secretary-treasurer of the Elks Lodge #306.

"We have Bingo players that play virtually every day, and they have favourite seats," said Evans. "It's the way it always has been."

The Elks Lodge rents out space in the building to different groups who run their own Bingos. Having a policy holds the tenants accountable for enforcing the rules and keeping the players safe.

"I used to put a dabber down for the elders, and I'll get heck over them," said one Bingo player this week.

Most at Tuesday's game said it is only a handful of people who caused problems. Some said they have witnessed people being sworn at.

Everyone seemed to agree, though — things have gotten a lot better since the new policy was adopted.