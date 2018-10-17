Lawsuit against City of Whitehorse over alleged privacy breach dismissed

A lawsuit against the City of Whitehorse over its lack of formal access-to-information and privacy legislation has been dismissed with the consent of all parties.

Former Whitehorse resident Jessica Ferro had taken the city to the Yukon Supreme Court earlier this year, alleging her privacy had been breached after she filed a bylaw complaint. Her lawsuit claimed a bylaw officer had shared an unnecessary level of her personal details with the subject of her complaint, which the person then allegedly used to harass and threaten her.

The city denied the allegations.

Ferro had urged the city to adopt access-to-information-and-protection-of-privacy legislation, commonly referred to as ATIPP.

While the Yukon has ATIPP legislation on a territorial level, municipalities are not required to adopt it.

Ferro's lawsuit never went to trial. A consent dismissal order was filed with the Yukon Supreme Court on Aug. 30.

Ferro, in an email, declined to comment on the outcome of the case.

The city did not respond to a request for comment.



