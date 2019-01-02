Whitehorse RCMP looking for man after break-in, attempted assault of woman

Whitehorse RCMP are looking for a man who forced his way into an apartment in Whitehorse's Porter Creek area and attempted to assault a woman.

The assault occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police say the man fled after he realized the woman was not alone in her apartment, which is located in the 2100 block of Centennial Street.

According to a news release, the suspect was wearing dark pants, a baseball hat and a red and black plaid jacket. He is described as being of First Nations descent, with dark hair and dark eyes.

Whitehorse police ask anybody who might have information about the incident or video footage from the area to contact RCMP at 867-633-9330.