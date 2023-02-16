3 arrested in connection with Whitehorse investigation into victims targeted through dating apps

Whitehorse RCMP say three people have been arrested and a fourth suspect is still at large, in connection with an investigation into people being targeted through Tinder and other social media platforms.

Last month, police executed a search warrant at a residence in the city's Riverdale neighbourhood, and said it was related to an ongoing criminal investigation involving "multiple files" related to online meeting.

In a news release on Wednesday police said the ongoing investigation, and tips from the public, led to the arrest of three suspects. Two of the suspects have been remanded into custody. The third was released from custody on Feb. 3 and will appear in court on Mar. 1.

A fourth suspect is still at large, police said.

The arrest warrants issued were "related to multiple serious charges," the news release says, and the ongoing criminal investigation is "related to robberies that occurred after meeting persons via online platforms."

Police offered no other details about the investigation.