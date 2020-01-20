Whitehorse armed robbery suspect arrested in Inuvik, another still at large

Whitehorse RCMP say one of the two men allegedly involved in a string of armed robberies on Saturday has been arrested, in Inuvik, N.W.T.

The other suspect was still at large on Monday afternoon, and police believe he is also in Inuvik.

In a news release on Sunday, RCMP said they believed the two men had travelled north of Whitehorse, possibly to Inuvik. A stolen Acura MDX was found abandoned and rolled over, about 15 kilometres south of Stewart Crossing, Yukon.

The 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday evening, police said in a news release on Monday. He's charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of break, enter and theft, uttering threats and possessing a weapon. He also faces breach of probation charges.

In an email to CBC, police said no firearms were involved in any of the robberies, but one of the suspects held a knife in one of the incidents.

The 32-year-old suspect, still at large, faces two counts of armed robbery, one count of break, enter and theft, and breach of probation charges. He's desrcibed as approximately five feet 10 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a grey sweater at the time of the offences.

Police are advising people to not approach the suspect if they see him, and to call police at 867-667-5555.