Whitehorse RCMP seek 2 suspects in gas station armed robbery

Whitehorse RCMP released these images of two suspects, wanted in the armed robbery of a gas station on Fourth Avenue early Wednesday. (RCMP)

RCMP in Whitehorse are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery, including one who was brandishing a table leg.

Two males entered the gas station on Fourth Avenue around 1:45 a.m. PT Wednesday and demanded money, according to police.

Security camera images, provided by RCMP, show both males had their faces covered. One was armed with what police described in a news release Thursday as a "wooden table leg," while the other had some kind of edged weapon.

The suspects fled with an undisclosed amount of money. Police said immediate attempts to find the males were not successful, so they're asking the public to help identify them.

Both suspects are described as around five feet five or five feet six inches tall, weighing between 150 and 200 pounds.

Police say one of the males — the one with the table leg — was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes with white soles on them. The other was wearing a pink Billabong-branded hoodie, black pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.