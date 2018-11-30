Man charged after armed robbery in downtown Whitehorse home

Yukon RCMP arrested and charged a man early Tuesday morning, in connection with an armed robbery at a downtown home two days earlier.

In a news release, police say the robbery on Sunday sent a 31-year-old woman to hospital with a laceration to her head.

Justin Costello, 28, is facing several charges including break and enter, aggravated assault, armed robbery, breach of court-imposed conditions, as well as several firearms-related charges.

Police say they were called to a home on Jeckell Street at about 4:50 p.m. on Sunday, where a woman was reported to have a head injury.

The Yukon RCMP Major Crime Unit, Police Dog Service and Forensic Identification Section also went to the home to help with the investigation.

They determined that a man had entered the home and pulled a handgun on the woman and another man that was with her. The suspect had then fled.

Police eventually found and arrested Costello early Tuesday morning on Jarvis Street.

He was due to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they don't believe it was a random act, and that the three people involved knew each other.