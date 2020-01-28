Suspect in Whitehorse armed robberies charged after allegedly assaulting N.W.T. police

A suspect in a string of armed robberies in Whitehorse earlier this month allegedly assaulted RCMP officers while in custody in Inuvik, N.W.T., say RCMP.

Corey Cardinal, along with Timothy McKay, were arrested in Inuvik last week in connection with armed robberies and a break and enter on Jan. 18. Police said no firearms were involved in the robberies, but in one incident, a suspect allegedly held a knife.

On Jan. 19, Inuvik RCMP were told a suspect in the Whitehorse robberies could be in the Inuvik area, and that he was believed to be with an accomplice. That day McKay, the alleged accomplice, was arrested, said N.W.T. RCMP.

Two days later, Inuvik police found Cardinal at a residence in Inuvik, arrested him, and took him to the Inuvik detachment cells.

While in the cells, Cardinal became "aggressive," said N.W.T. RCMP in a news release on Tuesday. "During this time, RCMP members were assaulted and received non-life-threatening injuries," reads the release.

Suspects back in Whitehorse

Cardinal has been charged with two counts of assaulting a peace officer causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, one count of resisting arrest and one count of breach of probation order.

He had previously been charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of break and enter and breach of probation charges in connection to the alleged robberies in Whitehorse.

McKay was charged last week with two counts of armed robbery; one count of break, enter and theft; uttering threats and possessing a weapon. McKay also faces breach of probation charges.

N.W.T. RCMP say Cardinal and McKay were arrested on a warrant issued by Yukon RCMP, and both have been taken back to Whitehorse.