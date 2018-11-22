Whitehorse RCMP looking for driver involved in hit and run

Police in Whitehorse are asking for help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident on Monday.

In a news release, RCMP say a black Kia Rio collided with another vehicle — a Chevrolet Sonic — on the Alaska Highway near the airport and then drove away. It happened around 12:30 p.m.

Police did not report any injuries.

The damaged Kia was reportedly seen by a witness minutes after the collision, driving north on the Alaska Highway near the landfill.

Police found the mangled Kia the next day, but have not said where. RCMP investigators are trying to identify the driver.

They're asking anybody who saw the accident, or knows the driver of the Kia, to contact them at 867-667-5555.