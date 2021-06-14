'Several' people hospitalized in serious condition after Whitehorse crash

Whitehorse RCMP say "several" people were taken to hospital in serious condition on Saturday afternoon, following a collision at the intersection of the Alaska Highway and Robert Service Way.

In a news release on Monday, police say they responded to the collision at about 5:25 p.m. on Saturday. The intersection was closed for about an hour while emergency officials responded to those injured and cleared vehicle debris from the roadway.

Witnesses saw a heavily-damaged small car and an upside-down pickup truck at the scene.

In the news release, police thanked "the many bystanders and witnesses who were in the area at the time who provided assistance."

They're asking anybody who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to investigators to contact Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5551. They're also looking for anybody who may have dash-cam footage.