Whitehorse women's centre to end A Safe Place program this weekend

A program offered by the Victoria Faulkner Women's Centre (VFWC) for vulnerable women and children in Whitehorse will end on Sunday.

Since 2016, the organization has offered A Safe Place to women experiencing precarious housing, food insecurity as well as drug use. The program ran after-hours and on weekends and provided clients with an array of supports: a place to shower and stay, meals, clothing donations, and various workshops.

Sunday will be the last day of the program as VFWC re-examines the scope of its work.

Véronique Maggiore, interim executive director, said the re-evaluation is partly because more services have become available for its client base.

"The landscape has changed since 2016 for people who use substances. The Whitehorse emergency shelter now provides a lower-barrier access and there's the safe consumption site that opened this year," Maggiore said.

"We want to see what's our role as a women's centre and supporting our community. And how can we do that better with the players that are there now?"

A stop to 'vicious cycles'

A Safe Place was created following the release of Repairing the Holes in the Net, a study that identified ineffective services as one of several "vicious cycles" that contribute to high rates of homelessness among northern women.

Before the pandemic, the program would draw between 30 to 50 people to the women's centre each night, Maggiore said.

Once COVID-19 hit, she said A Safe Place relocated to the Golden Age Society as the women's centre couldn't accommodate social distancing.

But while the Golden Age Society was "great to work with," and its facility worked well for events and workshops, Maggiore said the building was not ideal for clients.

"Not many people are finding that the space at the Golden Age Society is accessible or safe for their needs to come and stay with us. So we haven't been able to fully respond to that need for a safe place," she said.

"It's like a community hall with a meeting room, whereas the women's centre has couches, is a space that the community really owns so you feel really comfortable coming in here and being able to spend time if you've consumed substances or you need to have a bit of respite."

Community kitchen still going

Maggiore said many still need meals so the VFWC is working with partners to ensure that service continues through the winter and spring.

"We've got some community kitchen meals that are available for takeout on Wednesdays and we're looking at seeing how we could perhaps expand the community kitchen program to offer takeaway meals at different times," she said.

She also invited those who need a safe place to stay to contact the VWFC during operating hours.

In the next few months, Maggiore said the organization will be "recentering" and trying to escape a cycle of continuous crisis response.

"We've been so much focused on crisis and emergency response because we're in a housing crisis, we're in a COVID crisis, we're in an opioid crisis. And those things are really important," she said.

"But we want to see how we address those things and how we find long-term solutions so that when people come, they can find respite and growth and a safe place to be and all of our programming."