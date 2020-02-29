Several arrested in Whitehorse Friday, little info released so far

Several people were arrested by the RCMP Friday in Whitehorse in an incident that police have, so far, released little information on.

At least three men and one woman were seen in handcuffs in front of a home near the intersection of 5th Avenue and Lowe Street at about 5:50 p.m.

Several people, including those in handcuffs, were taken away in police cars.

Later, several officers partly surrounded the home.

An officer speaking into a loudspeaker said multiple times that the occupants of the home were under arrest and that they had to exit with their hands up.

Loud sounds, like a gun being fired, could be heard before small objects crashed through the home's windows.

The area was still blocked off by police at 7:50 p.m.

When checked at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, the area was already cleared, and there were several holes in the home's windows.

In a tweet sent at 5:48 p.m. Friday, RCMP said they wanted people to avoid the area due to a "police incident."