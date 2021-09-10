City of Whitehorse approves 2022 operating budget

Whitehorse City Council approved an operating budget of just over $93.4 million for this year during Monday's meeting.

The operating budget is the blueprint that explains how city resources are allocated on a day-to-day basis. It outlines the cost for daily services such as recreation programs, public transit and road maintenance.

The new budget includes an extra $240,000 for snow clearing and more than $675,000 for the transit system per year.

Some of the biggest changes the city is facing include Sunday bus service , a budget increase for the firefighters' department and a residential tax increase of more than two and a half per cent.

Still, Whitehorse mayor Laura Cabott says the budget is conservatively priced.

"Of course, people will say, 'well, I don't want my taxes raised.' Of course nobody does, but I think the 2.65 per cent is a reasonable ask of citizens considering what they're going to get for this," said Cabott.

Flaws in the public input process

During Monday's council meeting, members pointed out flaws in the public input process. Coun. Ted Laking argued that the process does not allow enough time to gather citizens' feedback.

"Our budgeting process is a bit out of sequence, in my view," said Laking. "Public input would suggest that we are accepting input into the budget from the public.

"But because we do it so late in the process, it almost just seems like we're going through the motions."

The 2022-2024 operating budget was tabled at City Council for the first time on Jan. 31. Just seven days after, council provided the public input report.

"Tonight we're going to be voting on the budget which will have zero amendments, suggestions, adjustments or revisions as a result of the public input process," added Laking.

Both councillors Kirk Cameron and Jocelyn Curteanu echoed Laking's sentiments and advocated for extending the public input timeline for future budgets.

During this year's public input process, six Whitehorse residents and local organizations emailed their comments and suggestions, and council heard four presentations from delegates.

The majority of comments received focused on the need for year-round maintenance of the active transportation network, said Coun. Michelle Friesen.

Tax levy and increased fees

Council also passed a bylaw to increase property taxes.

This means the average property tax bill in Whitehorse will go up by $67 a year.

Taxes on property used primarily for agricultural purposes in Whitehorse will increase at the rate of 1.124 per cent.

Taxes on non-residential property, meaning spaces used for commercial, industrial and public purposes, will increase at 1.606 per cent.

And taxes on residential property will increase at 1.054 per cent.

Other fees and charges that were also increased include the Parks Rental Fees and Cemetery Fees. Both were raised by their standard annual increase of 2 per cent. Some building and development permit fees, as well as waste management fees, also went up.

By September 1, there will be a recreation and facility service fees increase of 2 per cent, which will affect sports fields and arenas, the pool, storage, memberships and admissions.