Man acquitted on all charges related to 2018 Whitehorse home invasion

A Fort McPherson man has been found not guilty of all charges related to a 2018 break-in and attempted sexual assault at an apartment in Whitehorse's Porter Creek neighbourhood.

Yukon territorial court judge Peter Chisholm acquitted William (Billy) Vaneltsi of four counts — break and enter, attempted sexual assault, assault and forcible entry — on Dec. 7 following a trial in the fall.

Vaneltsi was arrested in April 2019 after a woman was followed into her apartment the morning of Dec. 31, 2018.

The complainant, at trial, testified that a man she didn't know had buzzed her apartment and asked if she owned a vehicle parked outside, claiming that he had hit it with his own.

The woman went to check her vehicle but found no damage. She testified there was a man standing outside but he denied that he was the one who had buzzed her.

The man followed her back into the building, she said, and told her, "Good night," despite it being around 8:30 a.m. When she opened the door to her unit, she testified that the man threw her inside and pinned her to the ground as she tried to use her cellphone to call 911.

She was able to get to her feet and after another short struggle, the man left, at which point the woman phoned her boyfriend and police.

Three police officers and one of Vaneltsi's cousins who saw him the day the woman was attacked also testified during the trial.

Judge concerned about establishing suspect

Chisholm, in delivering his decision, said there was no contention that the woman had been attacked and described her as a "sincere witness." However, he said he had concerns about the reliability of the case when it came to establishing Vaneltsi as a suspect.

The woman, he noted, had previously identified two other people as her possible attacker and only identified Vaneltsi as her alleged assailant after picking his photo out of a lineup two months after the attack.

She had also described the attacker as a man in his 40s when Vaneltsi, in the photo, would have been in his early to mid 20s, and gave slightly different descriptions of the man to police than she gave during the trial.

As well, one of the police officers testified that he thought the woman seemed to be under pressure from her boyfriend to identify a suspect, and was concerned about the influence the photo line-up as well as other photos of potential suspects taken by her friends may have had.

Chisholm ultimately said he was not convinced beyond a reasonable doubt of Vaneltsi's guilt, acquitting him on all charges.

Vaneltsi, who attended court in-person, stood up and hugged a woman in the courtroom gallery following the verdict.