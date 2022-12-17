Indigenous lawyer named N.W.T. Territorial Court judge

A legal-aid and criminal defence lawyer has been named a judge on the N.W.T. Territorial Court. Stephanie Whitecloud-Brass has been a lawyer for 14 years, the last 5-1/2 of which have been in the N.W.T.

Judge Whitecloud-Brass's appointment was effective Dec. 13.

Whitecloud-Brass, a member of the Standing Buffalo Dakota Nation in southeastern Saskatchewan, earned her law degree from the University of Regina where she practiced criminal defence law, acted as a counsel for claimants in the Indian Residential Schools Settlement Agreement assessment process, among other professional appointments.

In a statement, N.W.T. Justice Minister R.J. Simpson said, "I wish Judge Whitecloud-Brass every success as she takes on her new role. She has demonstrated her skills as a criminal lawyer and has made significant contributions to the practice of law."

Her past volunteer work as a lawyer includes supporting young mothers in Saskatchewan through the community-based Healthy Mother, Healthy Baby program, and providing legal assistance for Saskatoon Inner City Inc. She was also a member of the Territorial Court Bench and Bar Committee, and the Saskatchewan Aboriginal Courtworker Program Advisory Committee.

Whitecloud-Brass replaces now-retired judge Garth Malakoe.

The N.W.T. territorial court is now made up of Chief Judge Robert Gorin, Judge Jeannie Scott, Judge Donovan Molloy and Whitecloud-Brass.

Whitecloud-Brass is the spouse of CBC North regional director Mervin Brass.