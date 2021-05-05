White River First Nation calls for MLA Wade Istchenko to step down after sending crude texts

The White River First Nation is calling for the resignation of Kluane MLA Wade Istchenko after offensive texts he sent in a group chat emerged.

In an open letter to Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon released Monday evening, the First Nation says it is no longer willing to work with Istchenko.

This comes after text messages sent by Istchenko and fellow Yukon Party MLA Stacey Hassard, among others, were made public Sunday night.

The texts made crude comments about all three party leaders, including references to their genitalia.

The White River traditional territory falls within Istchenko's Kluane riding.

The First Nation said in the letter that it expects a higher standard of professionalism from the MLA that is supposed to represent the interests and voices of people in the riding.

"This is the type of lateral violence that hurts our communities and territory," the letter states.

On Monday, Dixon said as a result of these messages, neither of the MLAs will be allowed to sit on any legislative committees, or be given critic roles when the party establishes their shadow cabinet.

The First Nation says that action doesn't go far enough to address the issue.

"Having Mr. Istchenko resign will send a strong message to the territory that this attitude and behaviour is not acceptable to your party, White River First Nation, as well as the communities that make up the Kluane Riding."

The letter is signed by the First Nation Chief and council including Chief Bessie Chasse, Deputy Chief Dwayne Broeren, Coun. Jolenda Johnny, Coun. Charles Eikland Sr., and Coun. Michael Nieman.

The note asks that Dixon contact them if he wants to discuss the topic with them.