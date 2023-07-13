Rare white raven spotted in Alaskan town

The meaning of a white raven depends on who you ask.

For Gregory Messimer, it was an interesting sighting last month near his home in Kenai, Alaska.

"It was kind of being guarded by its parents and they were keeping it away from any kind of activity," he said. "But over the course of the next few days, they were getting out and exploring the world."

He posted dozens of photos on social media, which were shared by the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

Todd Eskelin, a biologist with the refuge, says the photos generated lots of discussion, including some stories about the bird's cultural significance from Indigenous people.

In the N.W.T., Gabe Hardisty, a Dene elder from Pehdzeh Ki, said a number of stories include white animals. He remembers an elder telling him that white animals were an omen for the end of the world.

"Not now, but it's coming," he said.

Albino? No

Messimer thinks the bird is leucistic and not albino.

"It does have these striking blue eyes, not the pink eye that you might expect from an albino," he said.

Eskelin had the same thought.

He explained that albinism is a genetic error where there's no pigment produced at all, while leucistic animals have a defect in cells that make pigment and it can be only in a small area.

The lack of colour affects more than its appearance. Melanin contributes not only to colour, but also strength of feathers. Without it, birds can struggle to fly.

"This one seems to be flying fine," said Messimer of his recent sighting.

The blue eye is a telltale sign that the bird is leucistic and not albino. (Gregory Messimer/Facebook)

While Eskelin hasn't seen any studies, he also thinks the birds would have a harder time absorbing light and staying warm, especially in Alaskan winters.

Residents on Vancouver Island have spotted white ravens regularly for decades , but those birds seem to rarely survive the winter.

It's been a little over a week since Messimer has seen the bird.

"It could be off in the woods there," he said. "It might have moved, well like picked up house and moved."