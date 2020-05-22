No charges after 'white powder,' drug paraphernalia seized in Yellowknife

Yellowknife RCMP say two people were arrested and a quantity of "white powder," paraphernalia associated with cocaine trafficking, and ammunition believed to be for a handgun were seized, after carrying out a search warrant Thursday night at a residence on Bigelow Crescent.

In a news release Friday, police said the powder has been sent for further analysis.

The two arrested, a man and a women, were later released without charges. RCMP say both arrests happened without incident.

Police say the search warrant, carried out under Section 487 of the Criminal Code, was part of an "ongoing investigation" by the the N.W.T. RCMP federal investigations unit.

On Thursday, RCMP blocked off part of the residential street in Yellowknife.

In a press release received around 9:40 p.m. Thursday, RCMP said officers were searching and investigating the area and that pedestrian and vehicle traffic might be affected "for a brief period."

Three RCMP vehicles were on the scene, blocking access to Williams Avenue from Woolgar Avenue to just past Bigelow Crescent.

The public was asked to avoid the area, which police blocked between at least 9:45 and 10:30 p.m.