Man allegedly 'demanded' girl get in his white car, warn Yellowknife RCMP

Yellowknife RCMP are warning the public after a man allegedly told a girl to get in his car.

The incident was reported Saturday at about 6:20 p.m., according to a news release.

A 12-year-old girl was riding her bike in the Finlayson Drive and Banke Crescent area, when a man in a small white car approached her, say police.

He allegedly spoke to the girl and "demanded she get into the vehicle," say police.

RCMP said the girl had no physical or verbal interaction with the man, and was able to ride to safety.

The man is described as Caucasian with tanned skin, black hair and about six-feet-tall.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.