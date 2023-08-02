Woman dead, man charged with dangerous driving after incident in Whitehorse

A woman is dead after a vehicle incident early Monday morning in Whitehorse's Whistle Bend neighbourhood, and a man has been charged in connection with her death.

Police have identified the deceased woman as Joanne Felix, 42, originally from Tuktoyaktuk, N.W.T.

In a news release on Wednesday, RCMP say they received a call at about 2:50 a.m. on Monday about an injured woman in a parking lot in Whistle Bend. Emergency responders found Felix, and later pronounced her dead at the scene.

Police say a 45-year-old Whitehorse man was then arrested in relation to Felix's death and charged with dangerous driving causing death.

The accused appeared in court on Tuesday and was remanded to custody. Police have also seized the vehicle they believe was involved.

RCMP say they're still investigating what happened, and the circumstances that led to Felix's death. They're asking anybody with information to contact the RCMP Major Crimes Unit at 867-667-5555.