Suspect in Whitehorse break-in charged with numerous offences
RCMP say Cole Sinclair, 23, faces charges of breaking into a home and criminal use of a firearm
Whitehorse RCMP say a man suspected of trying to break into homes in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood now faces a number of charges.
Cole Sinclair, 23, faces two counts of break-and-enter and three firearms-related charges.
Police announced earlier this week that they had arrested a suspect. They released his name and the charges against him Wednesday night.
The charges related to incidents on April 12, where home surveillance cameras captured video of someone trying to enter a home while carrying a weapon. The suspect tried to enter more than one home, police later confirmed.
Officers closed some of the roads in the neighbourhood while they investigated, and later issued a public call for information.
Sinclair had his first court appearance Wednesday and has been released on conditions. His next court appearance is set for June 14.