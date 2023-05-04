Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
North·New

Suspect in Whitehorse break-in charged with numerous offences

The charges related to incidents on April 12, where home surveillance cameras captured video of someone trying to enter a home while carrying a weapon. The suspect tried to enter more than one home, police later confirmed.

RCMP say Cole Sinclair, 23, faces charges of breaking into a home and criminal use of a firearm

CBC News ·
Photo shows a sign saying Whistle Bend, with houses in the back.
The Whistle Bend neighbourhood of Whitehorse, pictured here on April 14, 2023. (Virginie Ann/CBC)

Whitehorse RCMP say a man suspected of trying to break into homes in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood now faces a number of charges.

Cole Sinclair, 23, faces two counts of break-and-enter and three firearms-related charges.

Police announced earlier this week that they had arrested a suspect. They released his name and the charges against him Wednesday night.

The charges related to incidents on April 12, where home surveillance cameras captured video of someone trying to enter a home while carrying a weapon. The suspect tried to enter more than one home, police later confirmed.

Officers closed some of the roads in the neighbourhood while they investigated, and later issued a public call for information.

Sinclair had his first court appearance Wednesday and has been released on conditions. His next court appearance is set for June 14.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now