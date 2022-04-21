One arrested after RCMP officer stabbed in Whitehorse neighbourhood

One person was arrested after "a series of negotiations and other actions" took place in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood of Whitehorse on Wednesday, after an RCMP officer was stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Speaking on CBC's Yukon Morning, RCMP Chief Superintendent Scott Sheppard said the officer received some bruises from the stabbing. He added the officer was protected from his vest and is doing well.

Sheppard said that after the stabbing, police contained the area. They also moved some people in the apartment building where the situation was unfolding to safety, and asked others to shelter in place.

Police said yesterday the building was in the area around 35 Tarahne Way.

As many as eight police vehicles were observed on the scene. Heavily armed officers, some in tactical gear, were also present.

Sheppard said police would provide more details later Thursday.