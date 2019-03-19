Planning to begin for Whitehorse's 1st new elementary school in 27 years

Whitehorse's newest elementary school is expected to open in four years, the territorial government says.

Planning will begin this year on the school that will be built in the Whistle Bend neighbourhood. The government says construction will begin in 2021.

"This new elementary school will provide our community with the capacity and flexibility we need in order to replace or renovate other school buildings," said Education Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee in the Yukon Legislature on Wednesday.

McPhee said last fall that some Whitehorse schools were "at or near capacity" and that the government had tried without luck to secure some portable classrooms. A government tender was posted again this week to design and build a modular classroom for Golden Horn school — where space has been particularly tight.

In all, the government has budgeted $3 million this year to build and renovate portables, and $1.6 million to start planning and designing the Whistle Bend school. Part of the planning will involve picking a location.

It will be Whitehorse's first new elementary school in 27 years, the government says.

McPhee said last October that the growing subdivision was then home to about 640 families, with about 100 school-aged children.

McPhee said last fall that the Whistle Bend neighbourhood, seen here in 2016, was home to about 640 families with about 100 school-aged children. (Paul Tukker/CBC)

She says part of planning for the new school will be a review of school attendance areas — not just for the new school, but for all Whitehorse schools "to ensure we are effectively using the available learning spaces."

That caught the attention of Yukon Party MLA Scott Kent who figures he'll hear concerns about that from his constituents, many of whom send their kids to the crowded Golden Horn school.

"The minister says there will be meetings with school councils before any changes are made. Hopefully this consultation isn't like some of the others that we have witnessed lately, where the decision has already been made in advance," he said.