Enrolment begins for Whitehorse's new Whistle Bend school, opening in 2024

Whitehorse's newest school is on track to open next year, and parents can now enrol their children there for September 2024.

The facility is still under construction in the city's newest — and growing — neighbourhood of Whistle Bend. The school, which does not yet have an official name, will accommodate up to 425 students from kindergarten to Grade 7.

"We are building the first new Whitehorse Elementary School in over 20 years in Whistle Bend, and this will provide students a modern learning environment and support a thriving and growing community," said Cassandra Kelly of the department of Education.

Construction on the 4,360 square metre, two-storey building began in 2021.

The government has posted an online form for families to confirm their plan to enrol a student. They're asking that the forms be submitted by Sept. 30 of this year.

The school's attendance area includes all of Whistle Bend and well as Takhini, north of the softball fields.

Porter Creek Centre MLA Yvonne Clarke, whose riding includes Whistle Bend, said opening the enrolment is an important step for the neighbourhood.

"Whistle Bend's growing quickly, and much of that growth is coming from young families. And most of the families will be looking to send their kids to a Whistle Bend Elementary," Clarke said.

"So it is really important for young families to now have a timeline as to when their children can attend the new school."