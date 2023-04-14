Public wanted information during Whistle Bend incident, opposition MLAs say

Opposition MLAs in the Yukon legislature say they've heard from constituents worried by the lack of public information during a police operation in Whitehorse this week.

RCMP were called to the Whistle Bend neighbourhood on Wednesday after receiving a report of an armed person trying to break into a home. Police said the suspect had fled by the time officers arrived and is still at large. Footage of the suspect from home surveillance video has been circulating online.

The next day in the legislature, Yukon Party MLA Yvonne Clarke raised questions and concerns she received from residents, who she said were hoping to hear from either police or the Yukon government at the time.

"The fact is that [Wednesday's] incident took place on a residential street when children were returning from school. There was no official communication, which meant that the public's only source of information was the rumour mill and citizens' posts on social media. This is concerning," said Clarke, who represents Porter Creek Centre.

According to a news release from police, the initial complaint came around 2:30 p.m. The release was issued at about 6 p.m.

Clarke also relayed concerns from residents who reported being barred from entering the neighbourhood. She said while that was done out of safety, school buses were dropping off children in the area.

Speaking to reporters after question period, Justice Minister Tracy-Anne McPhee said she was in touch with police, who advised her department that the safety of children was never in question. She added that the Safer Schools Action Plan includes protocols to follow in situations where there's danger to students.

"And speculation about that danger, I think, is just really irresponsible," McPhee said.

However, the minister acknowledged that when there's a vacuum of information, the result is confusion.

"It leads to speculation and certainly social media speculation is something that is a reality in our current society and we have to make sure that we deal with it in a way that calms people," McPhee said.

A 'pretty brazen situation'

Premier Ranj Pillai told the House that the government is seeking information on when police notified the public and what protocols were followed. He committed to providing those answers to the legislative assembly.

"We are taking this very seriously. Yes, of course, situations that have occurred across the country have all taught us lessons. I think everybody was very heightened with their anxiety yesterday — a pretty brazen situation that we have all seen — and looking into it," Pillai said.

NDP leader Kate White referenced a recent incident when RCMP held a tactical exercise in downtown Whitehorse without informing residents, causing alarm in the community. She said one of the key lessons since the pandemic has been the importance of communication.

"I'm not going to stand here and say that I have all the answers but I do know that there were a lot of people with a lot of fear [Wednesday] and that shouldn't happen in that way, right? There was already a scary incident and then not knowing any additional information just let that grow," she said.

McPhee said she wouldn't make judgments on what police could have told the public as the situation unfolded. She cited RCMP news conferences following serious incidents as demonstrations of the force's openness.

She said she feels well-informed about police operations as they happen, getting regular updates.

"Which is why I have confidence in the fact that if they're not briefing us on minute details of what's been going on, it's because they're busy doing their work and making sure that this crime is solved," McPhee said.

But public communication is what many expect, said Yukon Party leader Currie Dixon. He said that could include instructions for picking up children or sheltering in place — or even simply reassurance that there's nothing to worry about.

"Even if it's a limited amount of communication that something's going on and they've got it handled. That's enough for people, I think. But just a complete absence of communication is unacceptable to a lot of people."