No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing in Whitehorse neighbourhood
Emergency officials say nobody was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in a Whitehorse residential neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.
RCMP say there were 2 people on board the aircraft Wednesday afternoon
A tweet from the Whitehorse Fire Department late Wednesday afternoon says a small aircraft made an emergency landing along Casca Blvd.
RCMP say there was a female pilot and one passenger on board.
Whistle Bend resident Mike Hrebien says he saw the incident. He described seeing the plane flying very low and turning sharply.
The plane is a 1958 Piper PA-22-160 registered in Talkeetna, Alaska.
With files from Leslie Amminson