No injuries after small plane makes emergency landing in Whitehorse neighbourhood

Emergency officials say nobody was hurt when a small plane made an emergency landing in a Whitehorse residential neighbourhood Wednesday afternoon.

A tweet from the Whitehorse Fire Department late Wednesday afternoon says a small aircraft made an emergency landing along Casca Blvd.

RCMP say there was a female pilot and one passenger on board.

Emergency officials say there were 2 people on board the aircraft. No injuries were reported. (Kiyoshi Maguire/CBC)

Whistle Bend resident Mike Hrebien says he saw the incident. He described seeing the plane flying very low and turning sharply.

The plane is a 1958 Piper PA-22-160 registered in Talkeetna, Alaska.