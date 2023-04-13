Suspect in armed break-and-enter in Whitehorse still at large: RCMP

A suspect in a break-and-enter in a Whitehorse neighbourhood Wednesday, who appeared armed at the time, is still at large, according to the Whitehorse RCMP.

Police received a call around 2:30 pm Wednesday afternoon reporting a break-and-enter in progress in Whistle Bend, according to an RCMP news release published just after 6 p.m. that day.

Police said the caller saw the suspect on home surveillance cameras, attempting to enter a home in the area while carrying a weapon. Police said by the time officers arrived at the scene shortly after the call, the suspect had left.

Some roads in the neighbourhood were temporarily closed while police investigated.

Whitehorse RCMP are now asking for help identifying the suspect.

A photo of the suspect, taken from the home surveillance video, is now circulating social media and is also shared in the RCMP release.

The suspect was seen trying to break into a Whistle Bend home Wednesday afternoon. (Yukon RCMP)

The person's face is obscured, but the suspect is described as between five feet eight inches to five feet 10 inches tall with an average build.

Visuals of the suspect from Wednesday afternoon show a person in a black or dark brown sweater, with white writing on the sleeve. The suspect also had a black face mask, dark sunglasses, a dark hat or hood and yellow gloves.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect to call Whitehorse RCMP at 867-667-5555. The public can also leave an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 867-667-6715 or at www.crimestoppersyukon.ca .

Police are telling the public not to approach or confront the suspect.