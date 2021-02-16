Which books to read during Black History Month

Black History Month is a time to reflect on how far we've come since colonial days, according to Ambe Chenemu, the founder and president of Bacupnorth, a Yellowknife-based Black-led advocacy organization.

As an immigrant from Africa, Chenemu said he takes the time this month to acknowledge those who have come before him and paved the path for Black people in Canada.

"I would encourage people, because we've had this ongoing conversation about, you know, Black Lives Matter, talking about Black lives in Canada, I think now is the time for people to engage more and learn about what that really means," he says.

Anansia Leslie, Bacupnorth's vice president, says it's important to recognize this month because it shows an appreciation for Black culture.

"We have our African heritage and our Caribbean heritage, and we want to be able to share with people across Canada and across the globe,"

"There's so much to really be proud of in the things that we bring in terms of Black culture." she said.

Both Chenemu and Leslie suggested two books to read during Black History Month to about Black culture and Black lives in Canada.

Black history and experience

Chenemu's first suggestion is Policing Black Lives by Robyn Maynard.

"If you're new to this topic and you're looking to learn more about, you know, colonial days and the travel by Black people through the slave ships, right into what is now Canada, I think it's a great book," he says.

Chenemu said Maynard does a great job of dividing the book in a way that is easy to read and understand.

Chenemu's second suggestion is The Skin We're In by Desmond Cole.

"It's very relatable to me," he said.

Cole describes his experience as a Black man in Toronto with the police force, and delves into Indigenous history and how the national conversation surrounding that history has had an impact on the conversation around Black Lives Matter.

"I think it's a great book that really just brings together recent events, how we compare slavery and racism in Canada, in the United States, and, you know what that means to the Black Canadians" said Chenemu.

Children's books recommendations

Leslie suggested two children's books.

Her first is Sulwe by Academy-award winning actress Lupita Nyong'o.

The main character in the book asks, 'Why is my skin colour so dark? Why is my hair so different?'

"I saw myself in this little girl where she asked those same questions and she actually prayed to God, asking God to change her skin, to make it lighter," said Leslie.

She said the book focuses on the importance of being comfortable within your skin.

"So that was a very uplifting story. If I had this book as a kid, I tell you, would have made a world of difference in regards to my confidence level actually growing up in my teenage years," she said.

Her second book suggestion was Chocolate Me, a book she read to her 6-year-old brother.

It's the story of a boy who is teased because his skin is darker and his hair is curlier than others. He tells his mother he wants to be more like the other kids but she helps him see how beautiful he really is.

When she read the book to her little brother, she said he could relate to the boy in the story because he looked like him.

Leslie said she told her brother the same thing the mother told her son in the story.

"I'm like, you are amazing no matter what you look like. And to always treat people with respect and kindness, your skin is beautiful. Your hair is wonderful," she said.

"He had like a bright smile on his face."

