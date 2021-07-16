How to watch, listen and follow the installation of governor general Mary Simon

CBC News is presenting live coverage of the installation of Canada's 30th governor general, Inuk leader and former ambassador Mary Simon, in both Inuktitut and English on CBC TV, Gem, CBC Radio, the Listen app and here on cbcnews.ca. You can also stream the ceremony live on the CBC Indigenous, CBC North and CBc Nunavut Facebook pages.

The CBC News special will be hosted, commercial-free, by chief political correspondent Rosemary Barton on CBC TV, CBC News Network, CBC Gem and CBCNews.ca.

It's set to be the first-ever CBC News simulcast in English and Inuktitut, and will take audiences inside the VIP arrivals and intimate ceremony in Ottawa, and into Mary Simon's hometown of Kuujjuaq, Que., for the community's reaction to this historic appointment.

An audio special will be hosted by Nil Köksal and Juanita Taylor on CBC Radio One and CBC Listen . The swearing-in ceremony will also be broadcast in eight Indigenous languages across multiple CBC radio stations .

How to watch, stream and listen on Monday:

CBC TV: 11 a.m. ET (12 AT, 12:30 NT, 10 CT, 9 MT, 8 PT), 90 minutes

CBC News Network, CBC Gem, CBCNews.ca and Facebook.com/CBCNorth: 10 a.m. ET (11 AT, 11:30 NT, 9 CT, 8 MT, 7 PT), 3 hours

CBC Radio One & CBC Listen: 11 a.m. ET (12 AT, 12:30 NT, 10 CT, 9 MT, 8 PT), 90 minutes

CBC Indigenous Facebook will host the English stream while CBC Nunavut Facebook is hosting the Inuktitut stream and CBC North Facebook is sharing both, as is CBC News YouTube.

The CBC News special will be broadcast in both Inuktitut and English on CBC TV, Gem, CBC Radio, the Listen app and here on cbcnews.ca. (CBC)

On July 6, Simon became the first Indigenous person ever to be appointed to the role of governor general. She has an extensive leadership background, including her time as a past president of Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami, the national Inuit organization.

Simon is an Inuk from Kuujjuaq, a village on the coast of Ungava Bay in Nunavik.

The soon-to-be new governor general attended the federal Fort Chimo day school in Kuujjuaq. She is bilingual, speaking English and Inuktitut.