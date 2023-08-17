Where N.W.T. evacuees can get financial support

Low on data or power? Read a low-bandwidth version of this story here. For more stories, see our CBC North news website.

With thousands forced to flee N.W.T. communities because of threatening wildfires, various governments are offering residents financial support.

The N.W.T. communities of Yellowknife, N'dilo, Dettah, Fort Smith, Enterprise, Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation, Kakisa and Jean Marie River, and people living along Highway 3 and the Ingraham trail are under evacuation orders due to wildfires.

Here's a rundown of what governments, Indigenous organizations, and other groups are offering evacuees.

Supports from governments, Indigenous organizations

The N.W.T. government is offering evacuees whose income has been disrupted for over seven days a one-time payment of $750 .

A spokesperson for the Yukon government said in an email Emergency Support Services is providing accommodations to 16 N.W.T. evacuees in Whitehorse, as well as a per diem of $128 a day.

The Inuvialuit Regional Corporation (IRC) posted on Facebook that it's offering Inuvialuit beneficiary households a one-time $1,000 payment. The payment will be automatic and beneficiaries don't need to contact the IRC.

The Yellowknives Dene First Nation posted on Facebook that it's providing members travelling south $500 per vehicle and a purchase order for 200 litres of fuel.

K'atl'odeeche First Nation posted on Facebook it would be providing direct deposit emergency funds to members who evacuated from the reserve, Hay River, Fort Smith and Yellowknife. It did not specify the amount.

The Gwich'in Tribal Council announced on Facebook it is providing $500 per adult and an additional $125 per dependent. This will be sent by e-Transfer.

Délı̨nę Got'ı̨nę Government posted on Facebook that it's providing one-time assistance to beneficiaries who were evacuated from Yellowknife to Edmonton or Calgary, and who were in Edmonton on medical travel and can't return home. The post didn't give details about the assistance.

The Tłı̨chǫ government posted on Facebook it is providing $500 to citizens over 18 -years-old of age and $125 to anyone under 18.

Nunavut Tunngavik Inc. is offering a one-time payment of $1,000 per household for Nunavut Inuit affected by evacuation orders in the Northwest Territories.

Other supports

The Registered Nurses Association of the Northwest Territories and Nunavut posted on its website that nurses can gain an emergency license to work in a different jurisdiction during the "ongoing emergency."

The Northern Mosaic Network announced that it got $25,000 and donated $10,000 of its own funds to support community members. It will provide $500 to individuals and $1,000 to families. The post said funds will be prioritized to those "who are 2SLGBTQIPA+, Black, Indigenous, People of the Global Majority, low income and/or disabled."

The United Way is accepting donations that will go toward N.W.T. evacuees.

Do you know of other government financial supports? Or ways to donate to N.W.T. evacuees? Send an email to luke.carroll@cbc.ca.

