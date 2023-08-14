Where are N.W.T. evacuees going? Here's the latest on flights out of wildfire-threatened communities

With five N.W.T. communities evacuated as wildfires roll through the southern part of the territory, there has been a co-ordinated effort to fly out anyone still trapped in Fort Smith, Hay River and Kátł'odeeche First Nation.

People who left Hay River, Kátł'odeeche First Nation and Enterprise before Highway 2 closed Sunday night were told to head for Grande Prairie, Alta. A reception centre has been set up there at the Alliance Church at 15502 102 Street.

Registration centres were also expected to be established in High Level and Peace River, Alta., for residents who had already arranged accommodations in those communities. The High Level registration centre is the sports complex at 10101 105 Ave.

An RJ100 aircraft will be at Hay River's airport for 11:20 a.m. and has space to take 100 evacuees to Fort McMurray, Alta.