Whati health centre in N.W.T. faces disruptions amid shortages of nurses in region

The Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency has announced that the core health centre services in Whati, N.W.T., will be decreased due to a shortage of nurses until August 17.

Until then, there will be no appointments with nurses in the afternoons. Appointments for chronic diseases and the Well Adult program will also be postponed according to the announcement made on August 6.

The announcement flows from a series of disruptions due to issues staffing nurses in the Tłı̨chǫ region — mainly in Behchoko and Whati.

The Mary Adele Bishop Health Centre in Behchoko faced similar disruptions last month . The health centre issued the same limits to services, which lasted from July 27 to July 31.

In January , the health centre was unable to deliver the full range of services for five days.

Only two days after the shortage ended in Behchoko, the Whati Health Centre reduced it's services for 18 days.

CBC reached out for comment from the Director of the Tłı̨chǫ Community Services Agency but they did not respond by the time of publication.