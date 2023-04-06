Fibre optic internet comes to Whatì, N.W.T.

In Whatì, some buildings are now seeing internet speeds as high as Yellowknife, thanks to a fibre optic internet connection.

The Tłı̨chǫ government announced that the fibre optic line to Whatì was completed last week. The new fibre optic line runs along the new Whatì highway and connects to the fibre optic network at highway 3.

The project was led by the Tłı̨chǫ Government, with funding from the Tłı̨chǫ, territorial, and federal governments. Northwestel is running the new internet service.

Whatì's Chief Alfonz Nitsiza said that one important benefit of the new internet will be to connect students in the community to more online courses and help the local health centre work better.

Whatì Chief Alfonz Nitsizia at his kitchen table in 2021. (John Van Dusen/CBC News)

"It will be a really good communication tool," he said. "The benefit will be great."

But although the fibre line to Whatì has been completed, not everyone is able to access high-speed internet yet.

Before residents can access high speed internet, they need to get a fibre optic line installed connecting their homes to the high-speed network. Some residents like Nitsiza have gotten the line installed already, but others are still waiting.

Most community buildings in town are still waiting on a fibre hookup as well, including Mezi community school and the local health centre.

'Flawless' internet at the store

A few buildings in town have already been hooked up to the new fibre optic network, including the Whatì Community Store.

Mezi Community School in Whatì on Nov. 29, 2022. Jenna Dulewich/CBC (Jenna Dulewich/CBC)

Kim Tucker is the manager of the store and motel. She said the computer system at the store has been "flawless" since they got the new internet, and it's made her work a lot faster.

"You don't need to worry about having more than one thing open. I can open up ten [things] on my desktop if I want," she said.

Some houses have already gotten hooked up to the new internet too.

Lisa Nitsiza got her house connected to Whatì's new fibre optic line last March.

She said that while the fast internet is great for going through emails for work and staying connected to her security system, it's her two boys, 13 and 17, who really enjoy the high-speed connection.

She said they especially love playing video games like Minecraft on the new internet.

"It makes life a lot easier," she said. "I don't have boys fighting."