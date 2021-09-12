Containment order issued for Whatì, 10 cases of COVID-19 identified

There are now 10 "probable or confirmed" cases of COVID-19 in Whatì, N.W.T., and at least 40 known contacts, according to a news release from the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) Saturday evening.

All of the cases were discovered within the past 24 hours.

"The rapid increase in the number of infections indicates that Whatì is in the early stages of community transmission," the release states.

A 14-day containment order begins at midnight Saturday in the community of about 470.

As in previous containment orders, that means schools move to remote learning, non-essential businesses close and people may not gather with those outside of their household.

Essential services will remain, "with limitations in place," the release states.

BBQ an exposure site

A community barbecue that took place on Monday, Sept. 6, has been identified as a possible exposure site.

Those who attended, and who are not fully vaccinated, should immediately self-isolate and notify the health centre.

Those who attended and are vaccinated should monitor for symptoms.

Masking is mandatory everywhere in the N.W.T. right now.

Traveling to and from Whatì is not recommended, and anyone who did travel from there since Sept. 6 must isolate and notify their local public health centre.

Whatì is now the second Tłı̨chǫ community to be under a containment order.

Behchokǫ̀ entered its own 14-day containment on Sept. 9.

Yellowknife, Ndilo and Dettah entered a period of greater restrictions on gatherings that same day.

Norman Wells also remains under a containment order that began Sept. 1.