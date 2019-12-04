Everything you need to know before Yellowknife's Hockey Day in Canada

For the next week, Yellowknife is set to be the centre of the hockey world as events get underway ahead of Scotiabank's Hockey Day in Canada on Saturday.

Here's a look at everything that's happening and what you need to know ahead of time.

Wednesday

Events kick off Wednesday evening with a concert at 8 p.m. hosted by Ron MacLean, celebrating the "music of hockey day." Digawolf, the Bidini Band, Wesley Hardisty and the Yellowknives Dene drummers are among the acts set to perform.

Tickets for the concert cost $43 and are for sale online from the City of Yellowknife.

People in Deline and Norman Wells will get to see the Stanley Cup during the day too.

Thursday

All of the VIPs will be at the Thursday night banquet starting at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick High School gym. The guest list includes former Olympic women's hockey team captain Cassie Campbell-Pascall, Paul Coffey, Wendel Clark and other former NHL players. Those tickets are $100 and again, are available online from the city.

The Stanley Cup will be on community visits in the morning, and hockey clinics have been set throughout the day. They're free to watch, but players have to have been invited to participate.

Friday

There's a pancake breakfast at the Multiplex Gym from 7:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with the Stanley Cup. It's being billed as "a great way for families to start the day" and costs $20.

At lunch, there will be hockey clinics at the Ed Jeske Arena. These are free to watch, but all the players have to have been invited beforehand.

At 1:15 p.m. the hockey teams from St. Patrick's and Sir John Franklin high schools play their annual Challenge Cup game at the Ed Jeske Arena. Admission to the game is free.

In the evening, celebrities and NHL alumni will be playing at the Ed Jeske Arena from 7:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.. Tickets cost $30 for general admission, tickets for the game and after-party at the beer gardens are $100.

Saturday

Saturday is the big day, with free events happening all day at the Somba K'e park starting at 10:30 a.m. The on-air portion of the Scotiabank Hockey Day in Canada broadcast takes place on Frame Lake, with all the trappings of a winter festival throughout the afternoon.