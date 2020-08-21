What happens if my kid gets sick? N.W.T. health officials say it's up to local clinics

Your kid wakes up with a case of the sniffles and a croak in their throat. What next?

A runny nose and sore throat are examples of what N.W.T. schools are calling "minor symptoms" of COVID-19. If your kid has two of them, they've got to stay home.

But that's as far as many schools have gotten in their reopening plans. It's not immediately clear from those plans when your child would be able to return.

In most cases, people suspected of having COVID-19 are asked to spend a full 14-day incubation period in isolation at home.

That's had some joking online that faking a headache and sore throat would be enough to score a student an extra two-week holiday.

But for kids in the N.W.T., at least, that's unlikely to be the case.

Here's what the Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) says parents should do if their kid develops symptoms of COVID-19.

Your local health centre may ask that your child be tested for COVID-19. If they receive a test, they'll need to wait for a negative result before returning to school. (LM Otero/The Associated Press)

Step 1: Keep your child at home

The first thing to do is isolate your kid. That means keeping them at home while they're symptomatic.

Most schools are asking parents to monitor kids for either one "major symptom" of COVID-19 — fever, shortness of breath, or a dry cough — or two more common "minor symptoms." Those include aches, sore throat, runny nose, diarrhea, vomiting, "general unease," or a loss of smell, taste or appetite.

If they develop symptoms at school, they'll be placed in a sick room set aside for this purpose until you can come collect them.

Step 2: Call your local health centre

After that, there's no blanket rule on when your kid can go back to school. All the OCPHO had to say about it was that "local healthcare providers will give the appropriate guidance."

"Every situation can be a little bit different and it is essential that advice from local healthcare providers are followed throughout the process," Mike Westwick, a spokesperson for the OCPHO, wrote in an email.

When you call your local health centre, they may simply ask that your child remain at home until their symptoms subside — like any normal sick day.

On the other hand, they could also order a test for your child. That could mean a more extended stay at home.

For most people, that test involves a long swab being dabbed at the back of your throat. It's not painful, but it can be unpleasant.

When can my kid go back to school?

If no test has been ordered, wait until your child's symptoms have fully subsided before sending them back to school.

If a test has been ordered, you'll need to wait for a negative result.

Westwick says the average turnaround time for a test is about four days, though positive results are reported more quickly. Yellowknife's COVID-19 testing clinic has been advising patients they should receive a result in four to seven days.

If your child receives a test, plan to keep them at home until you have a result — however long that might take.

Once the test comes back negative, it's immediately back to school — unless their symptoms are lingering.

The OCPHO asks that kids with symptoms "continue to stay home until their symptoms have resolved."

A school drop-off zone in Yellowknife on Aug. 28. School started across the territory on Aug. 31. (Graham Shishkov/CBC)

What should we be doing while waiting for a result?

Most schools are offering "blended" remote and in-class learning so students in isolation can keep up with their studies.

That could include take-home worksheets, online classes and regular check-ins with teachers to discuss their progress.

If your kid is waiting for a test result but otherwise filled with youthful energy, it might be a good time to ask their teacher about options for learning at home.