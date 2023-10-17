What happens when an N.W.T. community councillor runs for MLA?

Many of the people planning to run in the 2023 Northwest Territories election have political experience — at least four are members of their community's council right now.

Stacie Arden Smith and Jay Macdonald, deputy mayors in Yellowknife and Fort Smith respectively, both intend to run for a seat in the 20th Legislative Assembly: Arden Smith in Yellowknife's Great Slave riding and Macdonald in Thebacha.

Les Wright, a village councillor in Fort Simpson, and Hilary Deneron, a hamlet councillor in Fort Liard and an Acho Dene Koe First Nation councillor, both plan to run in Nahendeh.

But what happens to these council positions while councillors campaign for territorial office? And what happens if they win?

Yellowknife deputy mayor Stacie Arden Smith said she’ll step back from her role on council until the end of the N.W.T. campaign. If she’s elected, she’ll vacate her seat. (Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi/CBC)

Arden Smith is just one year into her second term on Yellowknife's city council. She said she'll step back from her role on council until the end of the N.W.T. campaign, and if she's elected, she'll vacate her seat.

Smith said she's thought about whether Yellowknife residents will feel she's abandoning them for a seat in the Legislative Assembly.

"That held me back for quite some time. I didn't want people to put their faith in me and then, you know, I'm jumping ship," she said. "But I'm not. What I would be doing is I would be helping Yellowknifers on a larger scale."

At the territorial level, Smith said, she could effect greater change in areas like economic development, Indigenous wellness and reconciliation.

'I don't want to put myself in a situation of conflict'

Fort Smith Deputy Mayor Jay Macdonald said he’s considered running for territorial office for some time, but his experience from this summer's wildfires prompted him to finally launch a campaign. (Submitted by Jay Macdonald)

Macdonald, deputy mayor in Fort Smith, also hopes residents don't think he's leaving them behind to run for MLA.

"I've been quite dedicated to my role on town council and I think I've done a lot of really positive things in assisting the community and working with the other leaders, Indigenous governments, within the community," he said.

But, Macdonald added, "A lot of the initiatives that we started at town council, in order to be truly successful at the end of the day, need to be moved to a higher level."

Macdonald was a familiar face during this summer's wildfire briefings, speaking instead of Fort Smith's ill mayor after the town was evacuated in mid-August.

Macdonald said he's considered running for territorial office for some time, but his experience this summer prompted him to finally launch a campaign.

He said he plans to stay on as deputy mayor through the election period, but that the campaign will be his primary focus. As for whether he will actually attend council meetings, Macdonald said he would discuss that with the mayor and council.

"I don't want to put myself in a situation of conflict," he said.

Fort Smith Mayor Fred Daniels said he expects Macdonald to take a leave from council during the campaign, and resign if elected.

With one year left in this council's term, Daniels said, he'll be pushing to leave Macdonald's seat vacant, "because elections cost money. Do we have the money for that?"

Councillors don't have to take leave during campaign

Both the N.W.T. Department of Municipal and Community Affairs and the City of Yellowknife said that under territorial legislation, if a sitting councillor is elected MLA, they must vacate their council seat.

A councillor is not, however, required to take a leave of absence while running in a territorial election.

Hillary Deneron, a member of both Fort Liard's and Acho Dene Koe First Nation’s councils, doesn’t plan to take a leave from either position during the campaign, but would step down from both roles if elected. (Submitted by Hillary Deneron)

Deneron, who's a member of both the Fort Liard and Acho Dene Koe First Nation councils, doesn't plan on taking a leave from either position during the campaign, but would step down from both if elected.

Deneron said she decided to make the leap to territorial government because, after several years representing her community, she wants to represent her region.

"The previous term I was also the mayor of Fort Liard and it was a tough term to come into because that was COVID," she said. "If you can handle something that big you can handle anything that comes your way."

Deneron believes people in her community will be supportive of her territorial bid.

Les Wright, a village councillor in Fort Simpson, plans to run in Nahendeh. (Facebook)

Wright, the Fort Simpson councillor planning to run in Nahendeh, didn't make himself available for an interview.

Mitch Gast, Fort Simpson's acting senior administrative officer, said in an email that should Wright win, the village council has options for what to do with his seat.

It could appoint the next candidate based on the number of votes that person received in the last village election, or it could hold a byelection, said Gast.

Council could opt to leave the seat vacant, he added, "if they feel they can function effectively/efficiently until the end of the current term," and if the number of council members permits it.