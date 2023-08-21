What can you still get in Yellowknife? Groceries, work boots and maybe even a lap dance

What might be Canada's northern-most strip club is among a handful of Yellowknife businesses still serving those left in the city.

Multiple wildfires threatening the city led to a full evacuation last week; officials say 19,000 people are gone. Firefighters, military personnel, and other essential workers and contractors are among the approximate 1,600 remaining residents, who are in need of goods and services.

Scott Yuill, the owner of Harley's Hardrock Saloon, said he has been on the front lines, driving trucks with water and supplies and helping out "wherever they need" him. He said since he was still in town, his wife suggested they keep the bar operating for all those working on the front lines.

"It's good for their mental health and a place to unwind especially how hard everyone's working right here in the North," he said.

Yuill said his wife has been bartending alongside one other employee who is also a dancer, and the bar is open for restricted hours to make sure "people have adequate sleep and rest to continue working."

Its hours are 1 p.m. until midnight, with last call at 11 p.m. and he's offering a shuttle service, since there are no taxis in the city.

Yuill said around 30 people a night stop by.

'So nice to help': Weaver and Devore owner

Another Yellowknife business that remains open is Weaver and Devore, a general store that's been operating in Old Town since the 1930s.

Ken Weaver, a co-owner, has been running the store full-time alongside his two brothers, with some assistance from a third brother who is also keeping the local grocery store stocked.

"We feel committed to the community of Yellowknife in general, of course to the essential workers, if we're able to help them with PPE," he said.

"It's just so nice to help with anything."

Essential workers have been buying coveralls, boots and bear spray, the store remains open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Weaver and Devore, a general store that's been operating out of the N.W.T. since the 1930's is among the businesses still serving remaining customers in Yellowknife during the evacuation. (CBC)

"We have a lot of different products that might come in handy," he said.

"All of sudden the guys are on the line fighting and they blow a pair of boots, it's a chance to help that person get a pair of boots."

Weaver said there were also some bears spotted by the line and firefighters bought some bear deterrents.

Among other open establishments there is Sutherland's Pharmacy and the Yellowknife Co-Op grocery store and gas station, as well as a handful of restaurants including Fishy People and The Woodyard.