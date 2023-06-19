Whatì, N.W.T., hosts its 1st community-wide garage sale

The first-ever community-wide garage sale held in Whatì, N.W.T., happened on Sunday, giving residents the chance to clear out space in their homes and look through their neighbour's goods.

About 12 households set up booths out front of their homes, selling anything from tents, to kitchen supplies, to shoes, to children's toys. Dozens of shoppers were out browsing, braving bouts of rain that mixed with sunny weather.

"The exciting part is trying to stay out of the rain," said Louisa Beaverho, who was selling various DVDs along with clothes and kitchenware.

"We had to keep covering it up and taking it back down," she said, pointing to her nearby tarp.

Louisa Beaverho was selling DVDs, kitchenware and clothes at the garage sale. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

For one couple, the garage sale was an opportunity to clear some space at home.

Norma Zoe and her partner Kwaji Zoe drove from Edmonton for Father's Day and made sure to bring a utility trailer full of clothes with them. Norma said it was the first garage sale she had ever participated in.

"We were actually going to do the garage sale in Edmonton at home," she said, adding they changed their mind when they saw a garage sale was scheduled during their visit to Whatì.

Although there is some space cleared, Norma said what she was selling is only about a quarter of what's in her closet.

"My walk-in closet still has hundreds of clothes in there," said Norma.

She said there was excitement in the community about what she would be selling, as the contents of her closet are well-known around town.

"Everybody's talking about how they're going to come here early and they're gonna come because they see my closet on like Snapchat and stuff," she said.

"Like my whole life is on Snapchat and so they see everything. And yeah, everybody's excited to come and shop in Norma's closet."

Kwaji wasn't optimistic the garage sale would mean that he'll have anymore space at home.

"It's just going to get filled up with her clothes again," he said with a laugh.

Norma agreed.

"I sell it so I can buy some more stuff," she said.

Joline Huskey, left, and Peter Huskey drove from Behchokǫ̀ for the garage sale and also to catch up with friends and family. They managed to get some dry fish, which was the only thing they hoped to find before leaving. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

'It's always awesome to go to garage sales in different communities'

In 2021, the Tłı̨chǫ highway opened, meaning Whatì is now accessible by road year-round.

That meant that people from Behchokǫ̀, N.W.T., such as Joline and Peter Huskey, could more easily travel to the event. The Huskeys went to Whatì to browse the goods, and catch up with family.

"It's always awesome to go to garage sales in different communities or even in the city in Yellowknife and find some treasures that you probably won't find at home," said Joline.

The Huskeys said they weren't looking for anything specific, other than dry fish, which they managed to find before driving back.

Samantha Migwi organized the garage sale. She herself didn't get to go check it out as she was also organizing a community barbecue for Father's Day. (Luke Carroll/CBC)

Samantha Migwi organized the event, which she said was the first community-wide garage sale ever held in Whatì.

"We haven't had one of our own. We've always had like flea markets in the culture centre, so this was one of its first," she said.

"Every household you go to, there's different items, different collections, everybody. It just shows a unique personality."

Migwi designed a map which showed all the houses participating and posted it to social media. She didn't get to attend any garage sales though, as she was busy barbecuing food at the baseball diamond for Father's Day.

Migwi said she plans to gather feedback to see if community members would be interested in hosting future garage sales.