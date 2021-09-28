Whale Cove and Pond Inlet under boil water advisory
Residents in Whale Cove and Pond Inlet, Nunavut, are being asked to boil their water for a minimum of one full minute before consuming.
The advisory in Whale Cove is a precautionary measure due to the transition from the temporary water treatment plant to the legacy plant.
The advisory in Pond Inlet is due to scheduled maintenance on the water treatment plant.
Water in both communities needs to be boiled for the following uses:
-
Drinking.
-
Preparing infant formulas.
-
Preparing juices and ice cubes.
-
Washing fruits and vegetables.
-
Cooking.
-
Brushing teeth.
There was no timeline for when the boil advisories would be lifted.
