Boil water advisory issued for Whale Cove

A boil water advisory is in effect for the hamlet of Whale Cove, Nunavut.

Nunavut's Department of Health issued the advisory Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure, after "unsatisfactory bacterial sample results," a news release says.

During the boil water advisory, residents need to bring any water they will consume to a rolling boil for at least one minute.

The Health Department says residents should boil water for any of these purposes:

Drinking.

Preparing infant formula.

Preparing juices and ice cubes.

Washing fruits and vegetables.

Cooking.

Brushing teeth.

Water should be boiled in a pot or kettle on the stove, or using an electric kettle with automatic shut-off, the news release states.