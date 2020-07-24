Boil water advisory issued for Whale Cove
Nunavut’s Department of Health has issued a boil water advisory for the hamlet as a precautionary measure, after 'unsatisfactory bacterial sample results,' a news release says.
Precautionary step comes after ‘unsatisfactory bacterial sample results,’ Nunavut Health Department says
A boil water advisory is in effect for the hamlet of Whale Cove, Nunavut.
Nunavut's Department of Health issued the advisory Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure, after "unsatisfactory bacterial sample results," a news release says.
During the boil water advisory, residents need to bring any water they will consume to a rolling boil for at least one minute.
The Health Department says residents should boil water for any of these purposes:
- Drinking.
- Preparing infant formula.
- Preparing juices and ice cubes.
- Washing fruits and vegetables.
- Cooking.
- Brushing teeth.
Water should be boiled in a pot or kettle on the stove, or using an electric kettle with automatic shut-off, the news release states.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.