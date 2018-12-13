Boil water advisory issued for Whale Cove, Nunavut

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Nunavut hamlet of Whale Cove.

In an advisory sent out Thursday morning, the territory's Department of Health said that the advisory was a precautionary measure, due to coliform bacteria in the hamlet's water system.

All residents are advised to bring any water for consumption to a rolling boil for at least one minute. This includes water used for drinking; preparing formulas, juices, or ice cubes; washing fruits and vegetables; cooking; and brushing teeth.

According to the advisory, water can be used for washing, showers, and baths without boiling, but infants, toddlers, and those with illnesses should sponge bathe in order to reduce their chances of swallowing water.

Whale Cove has frequently been under boil water advisories for several years due to coliform bacteria. A previous advisory was lifted in November.

A spokesperson for the territorial government said in November that they expect a new water treatment plant, which will operate seasonally and is expected to be up and running this summer, to end the community's regular summer boil water advisories.